MOSCOW, July 17 Russia's central bank said on Thursday that the impact of U.S. sanctions over the Ukraine crisis would largely have a delayed impact and that it had enough tools to address short-term difficulties.

"The main consequences relate to the acquisition of new long-term loans or refinancing - that is, the effects are largely of a delayed nature," it told Reuters. It did not specify a timeframe. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Pravin Char)