By Anton Zverev
HRABOVE, Ukraine, July 18 World leaders called
for a rapid investigation into the shooting down of a Malaysian
airliner over eastern Ukraine and justice for nearly 300 deaths
that could mark a pivotal moment in deteriorating relations
between Russia and the West.
As Ukraine sought to rally international support against
Russia, two U.S. officials said Washington strongly suspected
the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 298 aboard was
downed by a missile fired by Ukrainian rebels backed by Moscow.
There were no survivors from Thursday's crash, the deadliest
such attack on a commercial airliner, which scattered bodies
across miles of rebel-held territory near the border with
Russia. Flight MH17 was heading for Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.
Makeshift white flags marked where bodies lay in corn fields
and among the debris. Others, stripped bare by the force of the
crash, had been covered by polythene sheeting weighed down by
stones, one marked with a flower in remembrance.
One pensioner told how a corpse smashed though the roof of
her house. "There was a howling noise and everything started to
rattle. Then objects started falling out of the sky," said Irina
Tipunova, 65. "And then I heard a roar and she landed in the
kitchen."
Though no Americans were confirmed aboard - more than half
those who died were Dutch - U.S. investigators were preparing to
head to Ukraine to assist in the investigation, an official
said. Another expressed concern it could be hampered by delays.
The scale of the disaster could prove a turning point for
international pressure to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, which
has killed hundreds since pro-Western protests toppled the
Moscow-backed president in Kiev in February and Russia annexed
the Crimea peninsula a month later.
While the West has imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine,
the United States has been more aggressive than the European
Union. Analysts say the response of Germany and other EU powers
to the incident - possibly imposing more sanctions - could be
crucial in deciding the next phase of the standoff with Moscow.
Some commentators even recalled Germany's sinking of the
Atlantic liner Lusitania in 1915, which helped push the United
States into World War One, but outrage in the West at Thursday's
carnage is not seen as leading to military intervention.
The U.N. Security Council called for a "full, thorough and
independent international investigation" into the downing of the
plane and "appropriate accountability" for those responsible.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in an initial response,
said it was too early to decide on further sanctions before it
was known exactly what had happened to the plane. Britain said
the facts must be established by a UN-led investigation before
additional sanctions were seriously considered.
Kiev and Moscow immediately blamed each other for the
disaster, triggering a new phase in their propaganda war.
CRASH SITE
The plane crashed about 40 km (25 miles) from the border
with Russia near the regional capital of Donetsk, an area that
is a stronghold of rebels who have been fighting Ukrainian
government forces and have brought down military aircraft.
Leaders of the rebels' self-proclaimed Donetsk People's
Republic denied any involvement and said a Ukrainian air force
jet had brought down the intercontinental flight.
Russia's Defence Ministry later pointed the finger at
Ukrainian ground forces, saying it had picked up radar activity
from a Ukrainian missile system south of Donetsk when the
airliner was brought down, Russian media reported.
The Ukrainian security council said no missiles had been
fired from its armouries. Officials also accused separatists of
moving unused missiles into Russia after the incident.
The Ukrainian government released recordings it said were of
Russian intelligence officers discussing the shooting down of a
civilian airliner by rebels who may have mistaken it for a
Ukrainian military plane.
The United States called for a ceasefire to allow access to
the crash site, as did Merkel.
"There are many indications that the plane was shot down, so
we have to take things very seriously," the German leader said.
Latvia, a former Soviet state with a large ethnic Russian
minority, said Moscow bore "full responsibility" for providing
the separatists with missiles. Baltic neighbour Lithuania spoke
of "a brutal act of terror".
Separatists told the Organization for Security and
Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), a security and rights agency,
they would ensure safe access to the scene for international
experts.
The OSCE said 30 observers and experts from the
organisation, which has monitors in the region, had reached the
site on Friday.
The plane's two black boxes - voice and data recorders -
were recovered, but it was unlikely they could determine it was
a missile strike - let alone who launched it.
Further complicating any investigation, local people were
seen removing pieces of wreckage as souvenirs. The condition of
the metal can indicate if it has been struck by a missile.
Reuters journalists saw burning and charred wreckage bearing
the red and blue Malaysia Airlines insignia and dozens of bodies
in fields near the village of Hrabove, known in Russian as
Grabovo.
Ukraine said on Friday that up to 181 bodies had been found.
The airline said it was carrying 283 passengers and 15 crew.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said the jetliner appeared to
have been "blown out of the sky". Ukraine has closed air space
over the east of the country as Malaysia Airlines defended its
use of a route that some other carriers had been
avoiding.
More than half of the dead passengers, 189 people, were
Dutch. Twenty-nine were Malaysian, 27 Australian, 12 Indonesian,
nine British, four German, four Belgian, three Filipino, one
Canadian, one New Zealand and 4 as yet unidentified. All 15 crew
were Malaysian.
A number of those on board were travelling to an
international AIDS conference in Melbourne, including Joep
Lange, an influential Dutch expert.
"We lost somebody who wanted to make the world a better
place," said his friend Marcel Duyvestijn.
"TRAGIC DAY, TRAGIC YEAR"
The loss of MH17 is the second devastating blow for Malaysia
Airlines this year, following the mysterious disappearance of
Flight MH370 in March, which vanished with 239 passengers and
crew on board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
In Malaysia, there was a sense of disbelief that another
airline disaster could strike so soon.
"This is a tragic day, in what has already been a tragic
year, for Malaysia," Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
International air lanes had been open in the area, though
only above 32,000 feet. The Malaysia plane was flying 1,000 feet
higher, at the instruction of Ukrainian air traffic control,
although the airline had asked to fly at 35,000 feet.
Relatives gathered at the airport in Kuala Lumpur and the
Netherlands declared a day of national mourning, without
apportioning blame.
TRADING BLAME
Ukraine accused pro-Moscow militants, aided by Russian
military intelligence officers, of firing a long-range,
Soviet-era SA-11 ground-to-air missile. U.S. officials said that
they saw this as possibly the most likely cause of the disaster.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - accused by the West of
backing the rebels in Ukraine - blamed Kiev for renewing its
offensive against rebels two weeks ago after a ceasefire failed
to hold. The Kremlin leader called it a "tragedy" but did not
say who he thought had brought the Boeing 777 down.
He also called for a "thorough and unbiased" investigation
and for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine to allow for
negotiations.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who had stepped up an
offensive in the east this month, spoke to U.S. President Barack
Obama and sought to rally world opinion behind his cause.
"The external aggression against Ukraine is not just our
problem but a threat to European and global security," he said.
Russia, which Western powers accuse of trying to destabilise
Ukraine to maintain influence over its old Soviet empire, has
accused Kiev's leaders of mounting a fascist coup. It says it is
holding troops in readiness to protect Russian-speakers in the
east - the same rationale it used for taking over Crimea.
News of the disaster came as Obama was on the phone with
Putin, discussing a new round of economic sanctions that
Washington and its allies have imposed to try to force Putin to
do more to curb the revolt against the new government in Kiev.
Obama warned of further sanctions if Moscow did not change
course in Ukraine, the White House said.
After the downing of several Ukrainian military aircraft in
the area in recent months, including two this week, Kiev had
accused Russian forces of playing a direct role.
Separatists were quoted in Russian media last month saying
they had acquired a long-range SA-11 anti-aircraft system.
(Additional reporting by Natalya Zinets, Pavel Polityuk, Peter
Graff and Elizabeth Piper in Kiev, Tim Heritage, Vladimir
Soldatkin, Polina Devitt, Thomas Grove and Gabriela Baczynska in
Moscow, Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam, Anuradha Raghu, Siva
Govindasamy and Trinna Leong in Kuala Lumpur, Jane Wardell and
Matt Siegel in Sydney and Phil Stewart, Warren Strobel, Jeff
Mason, Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Writing
by Giles Elgood and Philippa Fletcher; Editing by Will Waterman
and Alastair Macdonald)