* Ukraine says rebels hamper access to crash site
* Rebels say Kiev dragging its feet, black boxes not found
* Ukraine says experienced Russian crew fired fatal missile
By Anton Zverev and Peter Graff
HRABOVE/DONETSK, Ukraine, July 19 Ukraine
accused Russia and pro-Moscow rebels on Saturday of destroying
evidence to cover up their guilt in the shooting down of a
Malaysian airliner that has accelerated a showdown between the
Kremlin and Western powers.
As militants kept international monitors away from wreckage
and scores of bodies festered for a third day, Russian President
Vladimir Putin urged the rebels to cooperate and insisted that a
U.N.-mandated investigation must not leap to conclusions. Moscow
denies involvement and has pointed a finger at Kiev's military.
The Dutch government, whose citizens made up most of the 298
aboard MH17 from Amsterdam, said it was "furious" at the
manhandling of corpses strewn for miles over open country and
asked Ukraine's president for help to bring "our people" home.
After U.S. President Barack Obama said the loss of the Kuala
Lumpur-bound flight showed it was time to end the conflict,
Germany called it Moscow's last chance to cooperate.
European powers seemed to swing behind Washington's belief
Russia's separatist allies were to blame. That might speed new
trade sanctions on Moscow, without waiting for definitive proof.
"He has one last chance to show he means to help," Dutch
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said after a telephone call to Putin.
Britain, which lost 10 citizens, said further sanctions were
available for use against Russia. "If Russia is the principal
culprit, we can take further action against them and make it
clear this kind of sponsored war is completely unacceptable,"
Defence Minister Michael Fallon told the Mail on Sunday.
Prime Minister David Cameron, writing in The Sunday Times,
said European countries should make their power count in dealing
with the Ukraine crisis, "yet we sometimes behave as if we need
Russia more than Russia needs us."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the most powerful figure in
the EU, spoke to Putin on Saturday, urging his cooperation.
Merkel's foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, told Bild am
Sonntag newspaper: "Moscow may have a last chance now to show
that it really is seriously interested in a solution."
"Now is the moment for everyone to stop and think to
themselves what might happen if we don't stop the escalation."
Germany, reliant like other EU states on Russian energy and
more engaged in Russian trade than the United States, has been
reluctant to escalate a confrontation with Moscow that has
revived memories of the Cold War. But with military action not
seen as an option, economic leverage is a vital instrument.
RUSSIAN RETALIATION
Russia said on Saturday it was retaliating against sanctions
imposed by the United States last week, before the air disaster,
by barring entry to unnamed Americans and warned of a "boomerang
effect" on U.S. business. But Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry did agree in a phone call to
try to get both sides in Ukraine to reach a consensus on peace,
Russia's Foreign Ministry said.
The State Department, however, put the onus on Russia,
saying Kerry urged Russia to take "immediate and clear actions
to reduce tensions in Ukraine."
Driving home its assertion that the Boeing 777 was hit by a
Russian SA-11 radar-guided missile, Ukraine's Western-backed
government said it had "compelling evidence" the battery was not
just brought in from Russia but manned by three Russian citizens
who had now taken the truck-mounted system back over the border.
The prime minister, denying Russian suggestions that Kiev's
forces had fired a missile, said only a "very professional" crew
could have brought down the speeding jetliner from 33,000 feet
(10,000 metres) - not "drunken gorillas" among the ill-trained
insurgents who want the Russian-speaking east to be annexed by
Moscow.
Fighting flared in eastern Ukraine on Saturday. The
government said it was pressing its offensive in the east.
Observers from Europe's OSCE security agency visited part of
the crash site near the village of Hrabove for a second day on
Saturday and again found their access hampered by armed men from
the forces of the self-declared People's Republic of Donetsk. An
OSCE official said, however, they saw more than on Friday.
At one point, a Reuters correspondent heard a senior rebel
tell the OSCE delegation they could not approach the wreckage
and would simply be informed in due course of an investigation
conducted by the separatists. However, fighters later let them
visit an area where one of the airliner's two engines lay.
"The terrorists, with the help of Russia, are trying to
destroy evidence of international crimes," the Ukrainian
government said in a statement. "The terrorists have taken 38
bodies to the morgue in Donetsk," it said, accusing people with
"strong Russian accents" of threatening to conduct autopsies.
Ukraine's prime minister said armed men had barred
government experts from collecting evidence.
Kerry told Lavrov the United States is "very concerned" over
reports that the remains of victims and debris from the crash
site have been removed or tampered with, the State Department
said. He said Washington was also concerned over denial of
"proper access" for international investigators and OSCE
monitors, it said.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urged the United
Nations on Saturday to label rebels fighting his forces in the
eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as belonging to
"terrorist organisations".
RETRIEVING REMAINS
In the regional capital Donetsk, the prime minister of the
separatist authorities told a news conference that Kiev was
holding up the arrival of international experts whose mission to
probe the cause - and potentially blame - for the disaster was
authorised on Friday by the United Nations Security Council.
And contrary to earlier statements by the rebels, Alexander
Borodai said they had not found the black box flight recorders.
He said rebels were avoiding disturbing the area.
"There's a grandmother. A body landed right in her bed. She
says 'please take this body away'. But we cannot tamper with the
site," Borodai said. "Bodies of innocent people are lying out in
the heat. We reserve the right, if the delay continues ... to
begin the process of taking away the bodies. We ask the Russian
Federation to help us with this problem and send their experts."
Midday temperatures are around 30 Celsius (85 Fahrenheit).
At Hrabove, one armed man from the separatist forces told
Reuters that bodies had already been taken away in trucks.
Another said that immediately after the crash people had looted
valuables. But fighters and local people say they have been
doing their best to collect evidence and preserve human remains.
As the stench of death began to pervade the area after
Thursday's crash, correspondents watched rescue workers carry
bodies across the fields and gather remains in black sacks.
Meeting Ukrainian President Poroshenko in Kiev, Dutch
Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans said: "We are already shocked
by the news we got today of bodies being dragged around, of the
site not being treated properly ... People are angry, furious."
The Ukrainian security council in Kiev said staff of the
Emergencies Ministry had found 186 bodies and had checked some
18 sq km (seven square miles) of the scattered 25-sq-km
(10-square-mile) crash site. But the workers were not free to
conduct a normal investigation.
"The fighters have let the Emergencies Ministry workers in
there but they are not allowing them to take anything from the
area," security council spokesman Andriy Lysenko said. "The
fighters are taking away all that has been found."
Malaysia, whose national airline has been battered by its
second major disaster this year, said it was "inhumane" to bar
access to the site around the village of Hrabove, but said
Russia was doing its "level best" to help.
A team of Malaysian experts flew in to Kiev on Saturday and
experts from Interpol are due there on Sunday to help with the
identification of victims. Dutch, U.S. and a host of other
specialists are being lined up to help in the investigation.
As tales of personal grief unfolded, Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak revealed his own family was involved - his
83-year-old step-grandmother had been aboard the flight.
The United Nations said 80 children were aboard. The
deadliest attack on a commercial airliner follows the
disappearance of flight MH370 in March with 239 passengers.
Malaysia Airlines has defended its use of the route, 1,000
feet (300 metres) above the area closed by Ukraine due to the
hostilities. Some airlines had been avoiding the area, though
many others were flying over. The issue has raised questions of
liability for the deaths and damage and about international
supervisors' roles.
The scale of the disaster could prove a turning point for
international pressure to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, which
has killed hundreds since pro-Western protests toppled the
Moscow-backed president in Kiev in February and Russia annexed
the Crimea peninsula a month later.
