* Putin says aid convoy going to Ukraine
* Barroso warns against military action under any pretext
* NATO chief sees Russia developing pretext for invasion
* Intervention without Kiev's consent would be illegal-Obama
* Red Cross urgently seeks details of Russian mission
By Adrian Croft and Sergei Karpukhin
BRUSSELS/DONETSK, Aug 11 President Vladimir
Putin said on Monday Russia is sending an aid convoy to eastern
Ukraine despite urgent Western warnings against using
humanitarian help as a pretext for an invasion.
With Ukraine reporting Russia has massed 45,000 troops on
its border, NATO said there was a "high probability" that Moscow
could intervene militarily in the country's east, where Kiev's
forces are closing in on pro-Russian separatists.
Western countries believe that Putin - who has whipped up
the passions of Russians with a nationalist campaign in
state-controlled media since annexing Crimea from Ukraine in
March - could now send his forces into the east to head off a
humiliating rebel defeat.
Thousands of people are believed to be short of water,
electricity and medical aid due to the fighting, but U.S.
President Barack Obama told his Ukrainian counterpart that any
Russian intervention without Kiev's consent would be
unacceptable and violate international law.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso delivered
a blunter message directly to Putin in a telephone call on
Monday. "President Barroso warned against any unilateral
military actions in Ukraine, under any pretext, including
humanitarian," the Commission said in a statement.
The Kremlin, in its own account of the conversation, made
clear that Moscow would indeed send help to largely
Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine.
"It was noted that the Russian side, in collaboration with
representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross,
is sending an aid convoy to Ukraine," the Kremlin statement
said, without revealing when the convoy was going.
In a cautious response, the International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) said it had submitted a document to Russian and
Ukrainian officials on delivering aid. However, the independent
agency stressed in a statement that it needed agreement from all
parties as well as security guarantees to carry out the
operation, as it does not use armed escorts.
"The practical details of this operation need to be
clarified before this initiative can move forward," said Laurent
Corbaz, head of ICRC operations for Europe and Central Asia.
According to U.N. agencies, more than 1,100 people have been
killed including government forces, rebels and civilians in the
four months since the separatists seized territory in the east
and Kiev launched its crackdown.
UKRAINE SEEKS INTERNATIONAL EFFORT
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko came out in support of
an aid mission but made clear it had to be an international
effort under the aegis of the ICRC, involving the European Union
as well as Russia.
He won Obama's backing when they spoke by phone on Monday.
The White House quoted Obama as saying that any Russian
intervention without the Ukrainian government's agreement would
be "unacceptable" and a violation of international law.
Earlier, Kiev said it was in the "final stages" of
recapturing the eastern city of Donetsk - the main base of the
separatist rebels - in a battle that could mark a turning point
in a conflict that has caused the biggest confrontation between
Russia and the West since the Cold War.
An industrial metropolis with a pre-war population of nearly
1 million, Donetsk rocked to the crash of shells and gunfire
over the weekend, and heavy guns boomed through the night into
Monday from the outskirts of the city.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said there was
no sign Russia had withdrawn the troops it had massed at the
Ukrainian frontier. Asked in a Reuters interview how he rated
the chances of Russian military intervention, Rasmussen said:
"There is a high probability."
"We see the Russians developing the narrative and the
pretext for such an operation under the guise of a humanitarian
operation, and we see a military build-up that could be used to
conduct such illegal military operations in Ukraine," he said.
SAVING THE REBELS
NATO fears Moscow would use any aid mission as a cover to
save the rebels, who are fighting for control of two provinces
under the banner of "New Russia", a term Putin has used for
southern and eastern Ukraine, where mostly Russian is spoken.
Ukraine appears to be pressing ahead with its offensive,
undeterred by the presence of what NATO says are about 20,000
Russian troops massed on the nearby border for a potential
ground invasion.
Kiev put the size of the Russian forces much higher. "As of
11 o'clock today, about 45,000 troops of the armed forces and
internal forces of the Russian Federation are concentrated in
border areas," Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko told
a briefing.
He said they were supported by 160 tanks, 1,360 armoured
vehicles, 390 artillery systems, up to 150 Grad missile
launchers, 192 fighter aircraft and 137 attack helicopters.
Lysenko said Ukrainian government forces had finally
succeeded in cutting off the road between Donetsk and Luhansk,
the other main rebel-held city, which is closer to the Russian
border. Kiev and its Western allies say the route has been the
principal means of supplying the rebels in Donetsk with weapons.
Fighting in recent weeks has focused on the route, near
where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed in July, killing all
298 people on board. Washington says the plane was almost
certainly shot down accidentally by rebels using an advanced
Russian missile. Moscow denies this.
"The forces of the anti-terrorist operation are preparing
for the final stage of liberating Donetsk," Lysenko told
Reuters. "Our forces have completely cut Donetsk off from
Luhansk. We are working to liberate both cities, but it's better
to liberate Donetsk first - it is more important."
The leader of the rebels in Donetsk, Alexander Zakharchenko,
a local man who took over the leadership from a Russian citizen
last week, said the fighters were considering mounting a
counter-attack against government forces in the next two or
three days.
And a volunteer government fighter suggested claims that
government forces were about to take Donetsk were inflated.
"Taking the town is an extremely complicated business and
painful ... It will take, at the very least, several weeks,"
said Andriy Beletsky, commander of the so-called Azov battalion.
Municipal authorities in Donetsk said artillery shelling
knocked out power stations in the city and hit a high-security
prison, killing one inmate and allowing more than 100 criminals
to escape.
