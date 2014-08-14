(adds arrival in Kiev, updates throughout)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Aug 14 A senior official of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) arrived in Kiev
on Thursday for talks on the delivery of Russian aid to eastern
Ukraine, an ICRC spokeswoman said.
Laurent Corbaz, head of ICRC Operations for Europe and
Central Asia, will meet Ukrainian authorities on Friday and also
discuss a separate Ukrainian-led aid convoy heading to the
eastern region before he goes to Moscow, ICRC spokeswoman
Anastasia Isyuk said.
"The two convoys are two separate issues, which are
discussed with those concerned," Isyuk told Reuters.
In his separate meetings, Corbaz will stress the independent
aid agency's "strictly humanitarian role" and that "the delivery
of aid should not be politicised", she said.
Artillery shells hit close to the centre of Ukraine's
separatist-held city of Donetsk for the first time on Thursday,
killing at least one person, as a large Russian aid convoy
rumbled towards the border. ]
The Russian convoy carrying 2,000 tonnes of water, baby food
and other humanitarian aid drove through southern Russia towards
the frontier, while Kiev repeated it could not enter until
Ukrainian authorities had cleared its cargo.
The ICRC has said it needs a detailed list of contents from
Russian authorities before it can help with distributing the
goods once they enter Ukraine.
"An ICRC representative has made contact with the leader of
Russia-led convoy to act as a contact person. Currently the
convoy is camped on a parking lot, south of the city of
Kamensk-Shakhtinski, in the Rostov region of the Russian
Federation," Isyuk said.
The two sides still need to agree on the issues of border
crossing procedures and customs clearance, she said.
Asked if the convoy might cross into parts of Ukraine under
rebel control, she said that the ICRC would not comment until
the two sides reached final arrangements.
The Ukrainian Red Cross remains the ICRC's "primary partner"
for the needs assessments and distribution of the humanitarian
aid in the country, including in the Donbass region, she added.
The region is the main stronghold of pro-Russian separatists
fighting Ukrainian government forces.
