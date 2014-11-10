By Natalia Zinets and Anton Zverev
| KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine Nov 10 Ukraine's currency
lost nearly 5 percent of its value on Monday after a weekend
that saw the heaviest shelling in a month hit the main rebel
stronghold in the east and signs that Moscow had dispatched
troops and tanks to reinforce separatists.
The prospect that a two-month-old ceasefire could collapse
and all-out war return to eastern Ukraine has weighed down the
economy and helped drive the currency 12 percent lower since the
central bank abandoned an unofficial peg a week ago.
The country of 46 million people is near bankruptcy,
dependent on international loans, and deeply in debt for natural
gas to Russia, the former imperial master it accuses of waging
war on behalf of separatists on its territory.
The central bank offered to sell dollars on Monday at 15.2
hryvnias to the dollar, an all-time low and 4.8 percent lower
than the last auction on Friday.
The bank abandoned a peg of 12.95 to the dollar a week ago,
leaving the currency in free-fall. It said on Monday it believed
the fall would now stop and the currency would settle between 15
and 16 to the dollar.
After fighting over the summer that killed 4,000 people, a
truce has largely held between government forces and separatists
in the east. But it appears to be fraying in recent days.
Kiev says Moscow has sent an armoured column of additional
reinforcements to aid the pro-Russian separatists in enclaves
populated mainly by Russian-speaking ethnic Ukrainians, which
the Kremlin now refers to as "New Russia".
Moscow denies that its troops have fought in Ukraine, even
though many of them have died there.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a
body that includes Russia, Ukraine, the United States and
Western European countries and operates in east Ukraine with the
permission of all sides, confirmed that a column of troops and
tanks without insignia had been spotted in rebel held territory.
Reuters reporters in Donetsk, the biggest city in rebel held
territory, said sporadic shelling could still be heard on
Monday, although not as intense as Sunday when it reached a
level unseen since early October.
The artillery fire has come from territory held by both
sides, mainly near the ruins of the city's airport, which is
still held by government forces.
SANCTIONS
The United States and European Union have imposed economic
sanctions on Moscow since Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea
peninsula in March and began backing pro-Russian rebels who rose
up in two eastern provinces.
The past week has seen the truce deteriorate, after the
rebels staged elections and inaugurated leaders, steps Kiev said
violated a Sept. 5 peace agreement.
Western countries believe Russia aims to establish a "frozen
conflict": a separatist enclave similar to breakaway regions its
troops have protected in much smaller ex-Soviet republics
Georgia and Moldova for two decades.
That would make it more difficult for Ukraine to achieve its
goal of joining the EU and weigh on efforts to revive an economy
shattered by a year of political turmoil and war.
Kiev's fear is that Russia will try to expand the territory
controlled by the separatists with another military push like
one that turned the war's tide in the rebels' favour in August.
The immediate economic concern for Ukraine is the currency,
as the sharp fall imperils its banks. The central bank abandoned
its unofficial peg last week after spending $1.3 billion, around
a tenth of its remaining reserves, to defend the hryvnia in the
past month and a half.
"They're trying to show us that we have a floating exchange
rate, but I prefer the term 'sinking' ... the market is in a
phase that could be classified as panic-mode," a banker for a
foreign bank's subsidiary in Ukraine told Reuters.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned on
Monday that the situation in the east had again become serious
and made a new call for the ceasefire to be implemented.
Ukrainians' faith in the banking system has sunk as the
hryvnia declined. As of Sept. 21, around a third of deposits had
been withdrawn from bank accounts this year, amounting to around
100 billion hryvnia ($6.8 billion).
This outflow has not abated, said Oleksandr Valchyshen of
InvestCapital Ukraine.
"Bank recapitalisation must be more than cosmetic ...
depositors have to be assured that the bank is going to work
without problems," he said.
Efforts to support the hryvnia during the crisis and
payments for Russian natural pushed foreign reserves to $12.6
billion as of October, their lowest since 2005.
Ukraine still has to pay Russian gas debts of $1.6 billion
by the end of the year as well as over $700 million a month for
new supplies. The next loan tranche under a $17-billion-dollar
International Monetary Fund Programme bailout programme is
likely to be delayed until the end of 2014 or next year.
Some experts say that will not be enough. Ukraine is
"already at most people's worst case for the year. The IMF
programme now needs totally recalibrating," Standard Bank
analyst Tim Ash said.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Peter Graff)