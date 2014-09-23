WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Ukraine will likely need to extend its IMF program to help the government pay its bills and also will require more support from other donors, especially the European Union, a global financial industry group said on Tuesday.

Despite a recent ceasefire with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, Kiev will suffer a double-digit recession this year, given the destruction of factories and other infrastructure and an increase in banks' capital needs, the Institute of International Finance said.

Lubomir Mitov, the IIF's chief economist for emerging Europe, said Kiev would also likely need to restructure its debt to lengthen the maturities on government bonds.

Ukraine's central bank predicts the nation's economy could shrink around 10 percent this year, worse than the 6.5 percent decline forecast by the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF agreed in April to lend Kiev $17 billion over two years to help the former Soviet republic stabilize its economy amid its worst civil turmoil since it won independence in 1991. The funds are part of a broader $27 billion financing package.

But the conflict between the Kiev government and rebels in the eastern regions have raged longer than the IMF expected.

"I'm almost certain that the IMF program has to be redone, has to be extended for three years at least," Mitov, who attended a conference in Kiev last week, told reporters.

IMF officials were not immediately available to comment. But in a statement earlier this month, the Fund said the money planned under the program was largely sufficient as long as the fighting subsides in coming months.

Ukraine's dollar bonds plunged to multi-month lows on Tuesday as investors priced in the growing probability of a debt restructuring and lower recovery rates for bondholders.

"We think that a debt restructuring in terms of a haircut doesn't help Ukraine because the gain is too small and the pain is too large," Mitov said. "But if they can agree on some sort of voluntary ...rollover of maturities, this could help in terms of cash flow."

He also said the European Union, which signed a trade deal with Kiev earlier this year, needed to step in with more direct financial support.

The EU-Ukraine deal, known as the association agreement, is at the heart of a dispute that has grown from a tug-of-war between Brussels and the Kremlin for influence over Kiev to economic sanctions, the annexation of Crimea by Russia, armed conflict in eastern Ukraine and concern about a new Cold War.

"The EU should be the main contributor to this country, which has just signed an association agreement with them, and this country which is in Europe, (and) which they want to integrate in one or another form," Mitov said. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)