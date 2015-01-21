DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Ukraine has requested
a longer term funding programme from the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) and also plans to talk with holders of its sovereign
debt with a view to improving debt sustainability, Finance
Minister Natalie Jaresko said.
"In view of our overall economic and financial situation,
Ukraine is requesting an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to
establish a longer term partnership with the International
Monetary Fund," Jaresko said at the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Switzerland.
"We will also consult with the holders of our sovereign debt
with a view to improving medium term debt sustainability. The
EFF will allow us to gain access to additional resources, which
in turn will enable us to return to economic growth, restore
adequate foreign exchange reserves, and ensure economic and
financial stability going forward."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)