WASHINGTON, March 4 International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday that an infusion of
financial support for Ukraine and its impact largely hinges on
how the security crisis over Russia's actions in Ukraine is
resolved.
In an interview on MSNBC, the International Monetary Fund's
managing director said the fighting in eastern Ukraine, where
pro-Russia separatists have been battling the government, is a
huge distraction in efforts to reform the country's economy.
The success of financial support for Kiev depends on how
stable the situation is in eastern Ukraine, she said.
Last month, Lagarde announced Ukraine would receive about
$40 billion in funding in the next four years, with nearly half
that amount coming from the IMF.
"What we are trying to help Ukraine with is a set of
reforms, massive financial support - but all of that is really
going to depend on how it stabilizes on the east of Ukraine and
how the war comes down and the conflict stops," she said.
Ukraine's current leaders "are really determined to reform
the economy," Lagarde said, but the conflict in the eastern part
of the country "has been a huge distraction."
"It's like trying to walk while carrying this big burden
with you at the same time," she said.
Her comments come as European leaders separately consider
additional options, including more sanctions on Russia, to
address Ukraine's security crisis and Russia's role in
supporting separatists there.
A ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and the rebels took
effect on Feb. 15 but both sides accuse the other of violations.
Additionally, Lagarde said any economic collapse of Ukraine
would not be in Russia's interest "because it is a supplier,
because it is a creditor and because it wants to get paid and
reimbursed at the end of the day."
Asked about Russia's financial role in Ukraine, Lagarde told
MSNBC the payment situation over gas supplies from Russia to
Ukraine is "pretty much under control."
On Tuesday, Russia said it would consider offering Ukraine a
discounted gas price.
