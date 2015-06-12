GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
WASHINGTON, June 12 The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday that the global lender could continue to lend to Ukraine even if talks over restructuring Kiev's debt fail and the nation determines it cannot meet its obligations.
"In the event that a negotiated settlement with private creditors is not reached and the country determines that it cannot service its debt, the Fund can lend to Ukraine consistent with its Lending-into-Arrears Policy," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TOKYO, April 5 The price of short-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan reduced purchase in those maturities less than expected, while those of longer maturities dipped ahead of an auction the following day.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.