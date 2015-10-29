(Recasts lead, adds background on 2013 paper, changes headline)
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The International Monetary
Fund is expected to soon discuss reforms to lending rules that
may allow continued support for Ukraine if it misses payments on
a $3 billion debt to Russia, while keeping up pressure on the
countries to break the impasse.
An IMF spokesman said on Thursday the fund's board was
expected to debate in the "near future" a possible change
allowing the IMF to keep supporting countries if they fail to
repay official creditors, or sovereign states.
Russia, which holds a $3 billion Eurobond, has refused to
take part in debt restructuring talks with Ukraine aimed at
plugging a $15 billion funding gap under an IMF-led $40 billion
bailout program.
IMF communications director Gerry Rice urged Russia and
Ukraine to talk about restructuring the bond but said the fund
would press ahead with a long-mooted review of its lending
rules.
"It includes discussion of reforms that would allow the fund
to lend in the presence of arrears to official bilateral
creditors in carefully circumscribed circumstances," he told a
media briefing.
Efforts to restructure Ukraine's debt are seen as crucial to
shore up its war-torn economy, following a conflict between
government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east.
Russia has argued that the $3 billion Ukrainian Eurobond
should be classified as official intergovernmental debt and it
continues to demand full payment in December. Ukraine insists it
will not pay the debt in full or offer better repayment terms
than those offered to other creditors in restructuring talks.
Ukraine said on Thursday Russia had rejected a second chance
to agree to a debt restructuring deal, paving the way for a
possible court battle.
"The IMF encourages both sides to engage in constructive
discussions on the restructuring of this bond to promote the
necessary financing for the program being supported by the IMF
in Ukraine and to help restore debt sustainability," Rice said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month the
IMF should lend Ukraine the $3 billion to pay off Russia.
The IMF does allow lending to countries that are in arrears
to private creditors as long as the country has appropriate
policies and makes an effort to negotiate with creditors in good
faith.
A 2013 IMF paper floated a change to the lending policy and
said having different standards for official and private
creditors could create a situation where one or more sovereign
lender could effectively veto assistance to a country in need.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Alessandra
Prentice in Kiev; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Marguerita
Choy)