(Adds details, market reaction)
WASHINGTON, March 20 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday extended talks IMF officials are holding with
Ukraine on an aid package until March 25, saying progress had
been made but more time was needed to wrap up the mission.
"The mission has made significant progress in discussing
with the Ukrainian authorities the policies to put the country
on the path of economic reform, sound governance, and
sustainable growth while protecting the poor and vulnerable,"
IMF mission chief Nikolay Gueorguiev said in a statement.
"The authorities' comprehensive reform program covers a wide
range of issues and additional work needs to be completed to
advance program discussions."
Ukraine's hryvnia strengthened on the news, closing up 2.4
percent against the dollar, its strongest performance since
March 5.
The mission had been scheduled to conclude on Friday.
The IMF team arrived in Kiev three weeks ago to assess the
country's economic situation and discuss a possible bailout
program. Ukraine's new government has said it desperately needs
cash to cover expenses including gas import payment and avert a
possible debt default.
Last week Ukrainian Finance Minister Olexander Shlapak said
the government had to repay $10 billion of foreign currency debt
this year.
If the debt of state gas company Naftogaz and the state
highways construction company were added to this, the central
bank's currency reserves, which stood at $15.4 billion as of
Match 1, would not be able to cover the payments due, he said.
Kiev has promised to meet all requirements set by the IMF
and the government hopes to receive the first tranche of a
financial aid package in April.
Ukraine dollar bonds rose between 1 and 2 cents across the
maturity curve on Thursday on speculation that the International
Monetary Fund was preparing a statement on Ukraine.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Additional Reporting by Natalia
Zinets and Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; Editing by Paul Simao)