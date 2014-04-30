(Updates with Lagarde comments)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 30 The International Monetary
Fund's board signed off on a $17 billion two-year aid program
for Ukraine on Wednesday to help the former Soviet republic's
economy recover after months of turmoil.
The IMF aid will allow the immediate disbursement of $3.2
billion to Kiev, and unlock further credits from other donors of
about $15 billion, intended to help Ukraine stabilize its
economy amid its worst civil turmoil since independence in 1991.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde admitted the program
faces geopolitical risks, along with uncertainty about the
government's ability to carry out the politically unpopular
measures necessary to get its finances in order.
"On the implementation front, we are taking all the
precautions we can in order to mitigate those risks," Lagarde
told reporters after the board's decision.
The IMF's board decided to meet every two months for the
next couple reviews of Ukraine's program, rather than following
the typical three-month schedule, in order to closely track the
government's continued commitment to economic reforms, such as
floating the currency and cutting fiscal deficits.
"On the geopolitical front, clearly the bilateral
international support, and the cooperation of all parties, will
be extremely helpful to reinforce the position of the economy of
Ukraine," Lagarde said.
GEOPOLITICAL RISKS
Pro-Moscow separatists seized government offices in more
Ukrainian towns on Wednesday, a further sign authorities in Kiev
are losing control of the country's eastern industrial heartland
bordering Russia.
The unrest in the east follows months of upheaval from
anti-government protests and Russia's subsequent annexation of
the Crimea region, which had already edged Ukraine's economy to
the brink of bankruptcy.
Ukrainian authorities have said the economy will likely
contract by 3 percent by the end of this year as a result of the
chaos and mismanagement. Economic output fell 1.1 percent in the
first three months of the year.
Kiev is also in a dispute with Moscow over the price it will
pay for natural gas exports in the future, and over money owed
for prior gas purchases.
Ukraine's economy may further suffer if sanctions intensify
on its neighbor Russia, a key market for Ukrainian exports.
Western nations have placed visa bans and asset freezes on
Russian individuals and companies over what they see as Russian
meddling in Ukraine.
"Clearly on the front of sanctions, anything that undermines
the economic situation of the country will jeopardize the
implementation of the program, which is why we very strongly
encourage the parties to negotiate, to come to terms," Lagarde
said.
The political unrest makes it even more difficult for
Ukraine to get its economy back into shape, even though the
country's new government pledged to pursue politically unpopular
reforms as a condition for receiving IMF aid.
Ukraine's previous two IMF programs were suspended after the
government failed to follow through on promised reforms.
The IMF expects Ukraine to implement major reforms in its
energy and financial sectors, including raising the price of gas
for domestic consumers. The government, in power until elections
on May 25, has already promised to raise gas prices by more than
50 percent from this Thursday.
"(Ukraine) has demonstrated in the last few weeks that it
can undertake comprehensive reforms and has actually addressed
some of the issues that have been outstanding for a long time,"
Lagarde said. "We believe that Ukraine has an opportunity to
seize the moment, to break away from previous practices, both
from the fiscal, from the monetary, and from the governance
point of view."
The decision from the IMF's 24-member board, which includes
representatives from Russia and the United States, clears the
way for an immediate disbursement of $3.2 billion to Ukraine's
cash-strapped government, allowing it to meet looming
obligations and avoid a potential debt default. Of that first
tranche, $2 billion will be targeted at supporting the budget.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese, Meredith
Mazzilli and Gunna Dickson)