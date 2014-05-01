May 1 The International Monetary Fund's board
this week signed off on a $17 billion bailout for Ukraine with
its economy weakened by months of upheaval and a stand-off with
Russia.
Ukraine's previous two IMF programs were suspended after the
government did not do as promised, such as raising natural gas
prices. This time, the IMF required Kiev to implement 12 reforms
before getting any money.
The following highlights some of the IMF's new requirements:
ENERGY SECTOR
- Stick by promises to raise gas tariffs for consumers by 56
percent starting from Thursday and raise heating tariffs by 40
percent on average from July 1. Both tariffs will go up 40
percent in 2015 and 20 percent in 2016 and in 2017.
- Aim to contain the deficit of Naftogaz, the state-run oil
and gas company, to 3.3 percent of GDP this year, 1.9 percent of
GDP in 2015, and eliminate the deficit completely by 2018.
Naftogaz now sells gas below cost to Ukrainian consumers,
running a constant deficit.
- Provide government support for utility payments for the 27
percent of Ukrainian families that cannot afford higher energy
prices, with the scheme to start on July 1.
CENTRAL BANK
- Maintain a floating exchange rate for the national
currency, and start removing all existing foreign exchange
restrictions by the end of July.
- Adopt inflation targeting by the central bank within 12
months of the IMF program's approval, or by May 2015.
FINANCIAL SYSTEM
- Complete studies and review business plans for the 15
largest banks by July 31 to assess capital adequacy. The 20 next
largest banks must complete the studies by the end of September.
The bank system faces severe liquidity shortages, losing about
12.5 percent of deposits from February to the end of March.
- Ensure the 35 largest banks can comply with the Tier 1
capital target of 7 percent by the end of February 2015.
- Establish criteria by May 31 for the government to bailout
insolvent banks or restructure them if private shareholders are
unable to help.
FISCAL DEFICIT
- Reduce the budget deficit by about 2 percent of GDP each
year from 2014 to 2016, mainly by cutting spending.
- Scrap wage and pension increases for the public sector
scheduled for July and October, and keep a hiring freeze for
government workers.
STRUCTURAL REFORMS
- Complete a study of the government's laws and
anti-corruption framework by the next IMF review in order to
trace the laws' impact on the judicial system, tax collection
and the business climate, and design further reforms
accordingly.
- Simplify the regulatory environment and reduce compliance
costs for businesses. The IMF blames weak governance and
resistance from vested interests for the failure of Ukraine's
previous two IMF aid programs.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Grant McCool)