WASHINGTON Oct 13 Ukraine's $17 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund should prove adequate absent a significant worsening of its conflict with pro-Russian separatists, Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Monday.

In an interview with a small group of reporters, Shlapak also flatly ruled out a restructuring of the nation's debts, which some analysts have said would likely be needed to avoid a default.

"Potentially, there's always such a chance, a question of additional resources might arise," Shlapak said. "Then yes, then we'll consider the possibility of some kind of new (IMF) program ... but that, I repeat, is in the event if we get a substantial worsening of the situation."

"For now, there are quite enough resources," he said. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)