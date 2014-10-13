(Adds more quotes, background)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Oct 13 Ukraine will not need a new
International Monetary Fund financing program unless its
conflict with pro-Russian separatists worsens significantly,
Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Monday.
In an interview with a small group of reporters, Shlapak
said the IMF's current $27 billion international financial
lifeline was adequate for now and flatly ruled out a
restructuring of the nation's debts, which some analysts have
said may be needed to avoid a default.
"When it comes to our sovereign obligations, we don't have
such a need (for new financial assistance), neither this year
nor next," Shlapak said.
"Potentially, there's always such a chance; a question of
additional resources might arise. Then yes, then we'll consider
the possibility of some kind of new program with the
International Monetary Fund, or new characteristics of the
program. But that, I repeat, is in the event that we get a
substantial worsening of the situation. For now, there are quite
enough resources."
If new help is needed, it might be to boost Ukraine's
currency reserves, he said, noting that foreign allies have
reassured the central bank chief that they stand ready to help.
Shlapak said Ukraine had nearly $16 billion in currency
reserves and $2 billion in government accounts, which was "quite
enough to live out the rest of the year, given that the
situation does not worsen."
Just last month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk
said the country would probably have to readjust its $17 billion
IMF loan program due to the costly conflict in the eastern part
of the country.
The IMF warned last month that Ukraine may need as much as
$19 billion in additional funds from donors if the conflict
continues during 2015.
Shlapak echoed Yatseniuk's assertions that Ukraine did not
need to restructure its debts, suggestions he said were spread
by Russia or investment firms eager to cash in.
"We have reliable partners that will help us service these
debts: that's the IMF, World Bank, European Union and the like.
We don't see the need, today, to go for restructuring and we
won't do it," Shlapak said.
"There's a principal agreement (in the IMF program) that we
will deal with all of our debts. As long as the International
Monetary Fund works with Ukraine, we will not be conducting any
recapitalization of any shape as we do not consider it
necessary."
Investors have focused on a controversial $3 billion
Ukrainian bond held by Russia, with a clause that may enable the
Kremlin to demand immediate repayment if Ukraine's debt-to-Gross
Domestic Product ratio rises above 60 percent.
Shlapak said it was premature to estimate that ratio before
the year ends. If at that point Russia demands a payment,
Ukraine would "absolutely" pay, though maybe in April instead of
December.
"If they demand we settle the Eurobond, we'll settle it, no
big deal," Shlapak said.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard
Chang)