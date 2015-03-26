(Recasts story to focus on status of Russian debt, adds IMF
WASHINGTON, March 26 Russia's $3 billion holding
of Ukrainian debt should be classified as 'official' debt, an
IMF spokesman said on Thursday, weighing in on what has become a
contentious issue in Kiev's economic situation.
Ukraine, which recently received a $17.5 billion bailout
from the International Monetary Fund, must come up with at least
$15.3 billion from sovereign debt restructuring under the
conditions of the program. But Russia, which holds a $3 billion
Eurobond from Ukraine, has so far refused to participate in the
restructuring.
"If I'm not mistaken, the $3 billion Eurobond comes from the
Russian sovereign wealth fund, so it's official debt," IMF
spokesman William Murray told reporters. He did not say that
this precluded Russia's involvement in Ukraine's debt talks.
Countries borrowing money from the IMF are also not allowed
to be behind in debt payments due to other governments, he said,
without specifically commenting on what that means for Ukraine's
IMF program. Ukraine's Eurobond from Russia comes due in
December.
Russia, which Western countries accuse of military
intervention in eastern Ukraine, has also suggested its bonds
should be classed as sovereign debt and thus subject to the
Paris Club of creditor governments, not Kiev's talks with
private creditors.
The status of the bonds could prove a stumbling block in
Ukraine's discussions with creditors, which it hopes to conclude
by June, in time for the next IMF review of its program.
Ukraine's finance minister Natalia Yaresko has said Russia's
Eurobond should be part of the debt restructuring, and invited
Moscow to participate.
