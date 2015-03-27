(Corrects headline and story after IMF provided revised remarks
on Russia's Ukraine debt)
WASHINGTON, March 26 The International Monetary
Fund has not decided whether Russia's $3 billion holding of
Ukrainian debt should be classified as "official" debt, an IMF
spokesman said on Thursday, taking back an earlier statement.
Ukraine, which recently received a $17.5 billion bailout
from the International Monetary Fund, must come up with at least
$15.3 billion from sovereign debt restructuring under the
conditions of the program. But Russia, which holds a $3 billion
Eurobond from Ukraine, has so far refused to participate in the
restructuring.
IMF spokesman William Murray earlier on Thursday said
Russia's Ukraine Eurobond is held by its sovereign wealth fund,
and therefore should be classified as official debt.
But the IMF later amended those comments. The status of
Russia's debt could influence how the Eurobond is treated in the
Ukrainian government's talks with creditors.
"No determination has been made by the Fund as to the status
of this claim," Murray said in reference to Ukraine's Eurobond
debt to Russia, according to the later Fund statement.
Countries borrowing money from the IMF are also not allowed
to be behind in debt payments due to other governments, Murray
said, without specifically commenting on what that means for
Ukraine's IMF program. Ukraine's Eurobond from Russia comes due
in December.
Russia, which Western countries accuse of military
intervention in eastern Ukraine, has suggested its bonds should
be classified as sovereign debt and thus subject to the Paris
Club of creditor governments, not Kiev's talks with private
creditors.
The status of the bonds could prove a stumbling block in
Ukraine's discussions with creditors, which it hopes to conclude
by June, in time for the next IMF review of its program.
Ukraine's finance minister Natalia Yaresko has said Russia's
Eurobond should be part of the debt restructuring, and invited
Moscow to participate.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W
Simon)