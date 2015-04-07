WASHINGTON, April 7 The International Monetary Fund will assess how much progress Ukraine has made in its talks with creditors, but does not have to make any decisions in June, the Fund's No. 2 official said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's officials have set themselves a June deadline, by the time of the next IMF review, to complete debt restructuring that is needed to plug a $15 billion funding gap in the IMF program. But many analysts are skeptical the country can meet that timetable. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Lisa Lambert)