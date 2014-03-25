KIEV, March 25 Ukraine, its economy seriously
weakened by months of political turmoil and mismanagement, is
negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a loan
package of $15-20 billion, its finance minister said on Tuesday.
The minister, Oleksander Shlapak, speaking to reporters
before a government meeting, said the ministry foresaw continued
slowdown and stagnation in the economy with it contracting by 3
per cent in 2014.
Referring to talks now going on with the IMF, he said: "We
are successfully heading towards concluding a programme. I think
we shall receive (what we seek). This sum is from 15 to 20
billion dollars."
