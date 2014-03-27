PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KIEV, March 27 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had agreed a $14-18 billion stand-by agreement with Ukraine, a deal that will unlock further credits to reach a total of $27 billion over the next two years.
"The mission has reached a staff-level agreement with the authorities of Ukraine on an economic reform programme that can be supported by a two-year Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF," the IMF said in a statement. (writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.