KIEV Feb 11 Ukraine's central bank said on Wednesday it would hold a "concluding" joint press conference with the International Monetary Fund and the Ukrainian Finance Ministry in Kiev on Thursday.

In a post on its Facebook page the bank said the briefing would be attended by central bank chief Valeria Gontareva, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko and the head of the IMF mission to Kiev Nikolay Gueorguiev and would take place at 0830 GMT.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice)