* Ukraine parliament has okayed IMF-backed budget changes
* IMF and G7 praise Kiev's zeal for reform despite war
* G7 powers see IMF board approving Ukraine bailout
(Recasts with G7 on Ukraine budget)
By Stephen Brown and Susan Heavey
BERLIN/WASHINGTON, March 4 The International
Monetary Fund and Group of Seven leading economic powers on
Wednesday praised the Ukrainian government's determination to
reform the economy against all odds, with the G7 saying Kiev's
new draft budget should put it on track for an IMF-led bailout.
Ukraine's parliament approved on Monday a raft of IMF-backed
amendments to its 2015 draft budget that Kiev hopes will help it
clinch a $17.5 billion bailout from the IMF, whose board is
expected to meet next week.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde cautioned that what she called
the "huge distraction" of fighting against pro-Russian rebels in
eastern Ukraine complicated the provision of aid, but she was in
no doubt that Kiev was now "really determined to reform".
The Fund has yet to approve the new package, and disbursing
the next tranche of cash is partly contingent on the budget
passing. But G7 ministers said they expected "a positive
consideration of the Ukrainian programme" by the IMF board.
"This legislation makes significant progress toward
implementing the prior actions on a new economic reform
programme that will be supported by a four-year IMF Extended
Fund Facility," said the Canadian, French, German, Italian,
Japanese, British and U.S. finance ministers.
Ukraine faces a perfect economic storm. Close to bankruptcy,
with much of its industry based in the separatist-held east, its
central bank was forced to raise its benchmark refinancing rate
to 30 percent from 19.5 percent this week in an attempt to rein
in rocketing inflation and prop up a faltering currency.
Last month, Lagarde said Ukraine would receive about $40
billion in total funding over the next four years, nearly half
from the IMF. Ukraine's finance ministry has said the package
would include up to $15 billion from debt talks with creditors,
which are expected to start next month.
However, Lagarde said in an interview on Wednesday that the
infusion of financial aid and its impact hinges on the evolution
of the fighting, which is now subject to a fragile ceasefire.
"What we are trying to help Ukraine with is a set of
reforms, massive financial support -- but all of that is really
going to depend on how it stabilizes on the east of Ukraine and
how the war comes down and the conflict stops," she told MSNBC.
"It's like trying to walk while carrying this big burden
with you at the same time," she said.
Her comments come as European leaders separately consider
additional options, including more sanctions on Russia, to
address Ukraine's security crisis and Russia's role in
supporting separatists there.
Both sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that
took effect on Feb. 15. Lagarde said the economic collapse of
Ukraine was not in Russia's interest "because it is a supplier,
because it is a creditor and because it wants to get paid and
reimbursed at the end of the day."
Asked about Russia's financial role in Ukraine, Lagarde said
the payment situation over gas supplies from Russia to Ukraine
was "pretty much under control." On Tuesday, Russia said it
would consider offering Ukraine a gas discount.
(Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Bill Trott, Larry King)