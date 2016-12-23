KIEV Dec 23 Ukraine expects to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the next tranche of a $17.5 billion loan by the end of January 2017, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Friday.

"We are discussing amendments to the memorandum with the IMF. We hope to be ready for the IMF board meeting at the end of January," Danylyuk told a news briefing.

He refused to give any further details of the talks about the delayed disbursement of IMF loans worth $1.3 billion that were due this year. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alexei Kalmykov; Editing by Adrian Croft)