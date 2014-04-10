Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
KIEV, April 10 Ukraine's parliament passed a procurement law on Thursday to end corrupt practice in state purchases and promote transparency in tenders, a move aimed at helping to secure a $14-18 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, presenting the law to parliament, said about 300 billion hryvnia ($25 billion) was spent on state purchases every year.
It was estimated that malpractice meant about 40 percent of the money earmarked for state purchases "stays in the corrupt pockets of the people who carry out these purchases," he said. (Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Conor Humphries)
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.