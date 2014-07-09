KIEV, July 9 Ukraine expects to receive a second tranche of $1.5 billion from an International Monetary Fund's $17 billion aid package, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

Yatseniuk said he was expecting to meet later on Wednesday a visiting IMF mission that has been examining Ukraine's economic performance since June 24.

"We believe Ukraine has fulfilled the criteria which are written into our IMF programme and we should complete discussions and successfully receive the second tranche," Yatseniuk told a government meeting.

The ex-Soviet republic received a first tranche of slightly more than $3 billion in May. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Thomas Grove)