US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
KIEV Dec 3 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday the new government was ready to hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund on the disbursement of the next tranche of financial aid under a $17 billion loan programme.
"I ask the Finance Minister to invite the IMF mission as the government is formed and our foreign partners are ready for talks," Yatseniuk told members of the new cabinet who were voted into office by parliament on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 13 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
0600/1000: The National Federation of Independent Business issues Small Business Optimism Index for February.