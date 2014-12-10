KIEV Dec 10 Ukraine's new economy minister,
Aivaras Abromavicius, said on Wednesday the government wanted
the International Monetary Fund to expand its $17 billion
bailout package due to Ukraine's worsened economic outlook.
"We want to expand the programme given the difficult
situation. Calculations are being made," Abromavicius said at a
briefing, adding that it was too early to say how much extra
cash would be needed.
The IMF, which is visiting Kiev this week for talks on the
bailout programme with the government, warned in September that
if Ukraine's conflict with pro-Russian separatists runs into
next year, the country may need as much as $19 billion in extra
aid.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice,
editing by John Stonestreet)