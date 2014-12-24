KIEV Dec 24 Ukraine expects the International
Monetary Fund to reach a decision on the disbursement of its
next multi-billion dollar instalment of financial aid by late
January, a senior presidential official said on Wednesday.
Ukraine has so far received two tranches of aid under the
IMF programme worth a combined $4.6 billion, under a $17 billion
bailout package agreed in April to shore up its foreign currency
reserves and support the economy.
The third payment was delayed as the IMF waited for the
formation of a new government, which has pledged to carry out
the extensive reforms required under the bailout.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Valeriy Chaly said an IMF
mission would visit Kiev in early January for the next round of
talks on the loan programme, which the country has asked to have
increased.
"We expect that all the decisions on macro-financial help
will be reached by the last 10 days of January," Chaly said in a
televised briefing.
Ukraine's foreign currency reserves have more than halved
since the start of the year to a 10-year low due to gas debt
repayments to Russia and efforts to support its struggling
currency, the hryvnia.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said Kiev, facing the
additional financial burden of the rebellion in its eastern
territories, risks defaulting unless Western donors come up with
more funds in addition to what has already been pledged.
First deputy finance minister Ihor Umansky said on Wednesday
that it was too soon to talk of restructuring the country's
debt.
"The question of restructuring ... is not currently a
subject of discussions," he said at a briefing. "Until the aid
package is agreed for Ukraine, it's too early to discuss this."
