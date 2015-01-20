* IMF mission in Kiev until end-January

* Central bank sees worsening of situation for bank sector

* Expects further bank closures in 2015 (Adds comments on plight of banking sector)

By Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice

KIEV, Jan 20 A Ukrainian central bank official expressed optimism on Tuesday about the outcome of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund that Kiev hopes will lead to an extension of aid to plug a $15 billion funding gap.

Ukraine, whose economy has been pushed close to bankruptcy by a pro-Russian separatist war in the east, is now facing huge debt repayments and economists have warned of possible writedowns.

"The talks are constructive. Cooperation with the IMF is fruitful. I feel optimism about the possible outcome," the first deputy head of Ukraine's Central Bank, Oleksander Pisaruk, told journalists.

The IMF team arrived in Kiev on Jan. 8 for the latest round of talks, which are expected to last until the end of the month.

The existing IMF package is worth $17 billion and has so far paid out $4.6 billion in two tranches. The Fund, along with Ukraine's other Western backers, has said that any extra financial help will hinge on Kiev's ability to implement long-promised reforms.

One aspect of the IMF programme is the reform of Ukraine's banking industry, which has 170 active banks and which has been under pressure since the 2009 crisis due to weak external finances and a poor credit portfolio.

The situation deteriorated sharply last year after the worsening of relations between Kiev and Moscow, and the country's persistent economic ills continue to threaten the banking sector in 2015, Pisaruk said.

"We're seeing a definite worsening of the situation, certain banks are encountering problems and becoming insolvent," he said.

The central bank revoked the licences of 33 vulnerable banks in 2014 and Pisaruk said more would be closed down this year, declining to say how many the bank had its eye on.

With the hryvnia down around 50 percent against the dollar compared with a year ago, many borrowers are struggling to service and repay their foreign currency loans.

In an effort to streamline and reform the sector, the central bank plans to simplify the process for bank mergers, tighten fraud oversight and improve tax legislation, Pisaruk said. "We hope this process will be wrapped up this year." (Editing by Richard Balmforth and Alison Williams)