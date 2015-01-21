By Noah Barkin
Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Wednesday Kiev was hopeful that
a deal with the International Monetary Fund to shore up
Ukraine's finances would be reached in the very near future.
Ukraine's economy has been pushed close to bankruptcy by a
war with pro-Russian separatists in the east, and economists
have warned of debt writedowns if an existing IMF loan programme
is not beefed up to plug a estimated $15 billion funding gap.
"The IMF team is in Kiev and I am hopeful we'll have a deal
in the very near future. Once they leave, we would like to see
an approved programme within a month or so," Yaresko told
Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
When asked if $15 billion would be enough to pull Ukraine
out of economic crisis, Yaresko emphasised the urgent need for
an IMF decision.
"The main thing is that we need a decision. And
front-loading is very important. Any number, if it is dribbled
out over a long period of time, might not be sufficient."
The existing IMF package, agreed in April last year, is
worth $17 billion and has so far paid out $4.6 billion in two
tranches.
The collapse in Ukraine's hard currency reserves to just
enough to cover five weeks of imports is threatening to force
Ukraine into extending debt maturities or even writing down
government debts, but Yaresko said: "It is our intention to meet
our obligations."
The IMF, along with Ukraine's other Western backers
including the European Union, has said that any extra financial
help will hinge on Kiev's ability to implement long-promised
reforms.
"We are grateful that Europe is standing side-by-side with
us. Would we like more support? Yes," Yaresko said.
Ukraine's foreign currency reserves stand at $7.5 billion,
while its debt obligations this year total around $10 billion,
including corporate and sovereign loans and bonds.
