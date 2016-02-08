KIEV Feb 8 The International Monetary Fund will
not give more aid to Ukraine until it becomes clear that, in the
event of a government collapse, the next government would follow
through on promised reforms, the country's Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko said on Monday.
Ukraine has been waiting since October for the IMF to
dispense more aid as part of a $40 billion package. The aid is
contingent on the war-torn country making its economy more
competitive and reducing corruption.
The patchy performance of Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's
government in implementing reforms, coupled with domestic
political squabbles, have delayed the disbursement of a third
tranche worth $1.7 billion.
The government is reeling from the shock exit of its economy
minister last week, and Yaresko's comments underline the extent
to which the political crisis engulfing Ukraine threatens to
derail its relationship with foreign creditors.
Low approval ratings for Yatseniuk's government have raised
expectations of a major ministerial reshuffle, and the
government also could face a no-confidence vote in parliament
around the middle of February.
Asked in a television interview whether the IMF would stop
lending to Ukraine because of the crisis and a possible
government collapse, Yaresko said:
"I think their (the IMF) approach is not political, but they
will wait until it becomes clear who the executive authorities
are and whether these authorities will take the responsibility
to fulfill the conditions under which they have already provided
us with $6.7 billion."
"They can provide (financial assistance) to another
government but another government must take the responsibility
and commitment that we took on a year ago," she said, speaking
on a talk show on the Ukrainian TV channel ICTV.
An IMF spokesman in Washington could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Economy Minister Aivaras Abromavicius quit the government
last week saying he would not become a "puppet" for corrupt
vested interests, and accused a close ally of President Petro
Poroshenko of trying to hijack control of his ministry.
His departure shone an uncomfortable spotlight on Ukraine's
efforts to reform itself, which its Western-backed government
pledged to do when it came to power after the Maidan protests in
the winter of 2013/2014. Ukraine's backers had championed
Abromavicius as a leading reformer.
In Washington, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde last
week said Abromavicius' resignation was "of concern" but
mentioned no changes to Ukraine's funding program.
Ukraine relies on money from the IMF, the United States and
the European Union, to stay afloat. Its economy shrank by more
than 10 percent last year, dragged down by its war against
pro-Russian separatists, who have taken control of a swathe of
the country's eastern industrial heartland.
