BRUSSELS Feb 11 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde will make a statement on Ukraine at 0800 GMT on Thursday in Brussels, her office said in a statement.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday that a team from the IMF could reach an agreement on further financial aid for the country's war-battered economy in the next 48 hours even though talks are proving tough. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)