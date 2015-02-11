FOREX-Yen rises on heightened risk aversion, Aussie hits 3-week low
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon - Aussie, Kiwi slip
BRUSSELS Feb 11 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde will make a statement on Ukraine at 0800 GMT on Thursday in Brussels, her office said in a statement.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday that a team from the IMF could reach an agreement on further financial aid for the country's war-battered economy in the next 48 hours even though talks are proving tough. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon - Aussie, Kiwi slip
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's No.4 bank by value Nedbank said on Tuesday it was in good shape and well-prepared to deal with the volatility and pressure of sovereign rating downgrades.