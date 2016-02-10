GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured, safe assets up on rising geopolitical risks
KIEV Feb 10 Ukraine must enact promised reforms and root out corruption or risk losing the support of the International Monetary Fund, its head, Christine Lagarde, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"I am concerned about Ukraine's slow progress in improving governance and fighting corruption, and reducing the influence of vested interests in policymaking," she said.
"Without a substantial new effort to invigorate governance reforms and fight corruption, it is hard to see how the IMF-supported program can continue and be successful." (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)
