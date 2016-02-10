KIEV Feb 10 Ukraine must enact promised reforms and root out corruption or risk losing the support of the International Monetary Fund, its head, Christine Lagarde, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am concerned about Ukraine's slow progress in improving governance and fighting corruption, and reducing the influence of vested interests in policymaking," she said.

"Without a substantial new effort to invigorate governance reforms and fight corruption, it is hard to see how the IMF-supported program can continue and be successful." (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)