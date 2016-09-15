KIEV, Sept 15 Ukraine is able to fulfill the
conditions needed to receive a fourth tranche of loans, worth
$1.3 billion, from the International Monetary Fund, central bank
chief Valeriia Gontareva said on Thursday.
"I don't see anything that would prevent us from achieving
(the conditions)," she said in a briefing.
Ukraine will receive a long-delayed third tranche of $1
billion from the IMF on Friday, but will not reach its foreign
reserves target of $17.2 billion by end-2016 if it does not
receive a fourth tranche, she said.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Toby Chopra)