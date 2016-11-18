KIEV Nov 18 Ukraine must approve a suitable 2017 budget and step up anti-corruption efforts to secure more loans under a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund programme, the Fund said on Friday, as it announced the completion of its latest mission to Kiev.

"While good progress has been made, the authorities need some more time to implement policies to ensure medium-term fiscal sustainability - including adoption of the 2017 budget consistent with program targets - safeguard financial stability, and tackle corruption," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)