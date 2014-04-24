BRIEF-Ally Financial expects 5 to 15 pct adj. EPS growth in 2017
* Ally Financial Inc - expect 5 - 15 pct adjusted EPS growth in 2017
(Corrects to show documentation has been received but that the IMF has not confirmed conditions have been met)
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, April 24 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that Ukraine's government had provided the documentation needed to show whether it had met conditions for a financial aid package and the Fund's board would meet on April 30 to review and consider the matter.
The IMF tentatively agreed in late March to provide a $14 billion-$18 billion two-year bailout to help Ukraine recover from months of political and economic turmoil. The IMF board has yet to approve that package. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Ally Financial Inc - expect 5 - 15 pct adjusted EPS growth in 2017
LONDON, March 21 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was important not to overreact to economic data for a single month after figures showed earlier on Tuesday that inflation rose by more than expected in February.
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.