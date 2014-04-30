WASHINGTON, April 30 The International Monetary
Fund's board signed off on a $17 billion two-year aid program
for Ukraine on Wednesday to help the ex-Soviet republic recover
after months of turmoil.
The aid will unlock further credits from other donors of
about $15 billion, intended to help Ukraine stabilize its
economy amid its worst civil turmoil since independence in 1991.
The decision from the IMF's 24-member board, which includes
representatives from Russia and the United States, clears the
way for an immediate disbursement of $3.2 billion to Ukraine's
cash-strapped government, allowing it to meet looming
obligations and avoid a potential debt default. Of that first
tranche, $2 billion will be targeted at supporting the budget.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)