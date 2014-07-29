WASHINGTON, July 29 The International Monetary
Fund's $17 billion loan program for Ukraine may have to be
revised if the country's conflict in its eastern regions
continues for much longer, the head of the IMF said without
specifying further.
"(The IMF program) is premised on having a degree of
resolution of the current conflict in the not-too-distant
future," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters
on Tuesday. "So you see I'm using a lot of precautions, and I'm
not pinning down to 'x months,' or a (certain) degree of
conflict," she said.
"As it stands and under circumstances and the set of our
assumptions, which includes a conflict that is resolved in the
not-too-distant future, no additional financing is needed,"
Lagarde added.
