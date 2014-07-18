KIEV, July 18 The International Monetary Fund
expects to decide on a second tranche to Ukraine within weeks as
part of its $17 billion bailout, the mission chief in the
country said on Friday.
Nikolay Gueorguiev said the tranche could total $1.4
billion. The ex-Soviet republic received a first tranche of
slightly more than $3 billion in May.
"The mission has reached an understanding with the Ukrainian
authorities on the policies necessary for the completion
of the first review under the stand-by agreement... We expect
this process to be completed within few weeks" he said.
The IMF approved a $17 billion two-year aid programme for
Ukraine in April to help the former Soviet republic's economy
recover after months of upheaval, unlocking further credits from
other donors of about $15 billion.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Thomas Grove)