KIEV, March 12 With the first billions of
dollars foreign aid in its pocket, Ukraine's government can now
stay afloat long enough to embark on its radical reform drive,
but the hard part is only just beginning.
Ukraine received the first $5 billion on Friday of $17.5
billion in aid promised by the International Monetary Fund. But
to receive the rest, it must implement reforms that mean taking
on vested interests including pensioners, public sector workers
and some of the country's most powerful oligarchs.
Even if it manages to placate those groups and can start
turning around the economy, all its work could by undone by
another nosedive in the hryvnia currency, or by a renewal of
fighting with pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine.
"Without reforms today we will not have a tomorrow. Our
government is fighting for tomorrow. The government isn't
fighting for an approval or popularity rating," Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.
Restructuring the energy sector is probably the most urgent
task, but also potentially the trickiest in an economy still
built on cheap fuel from its days as part of the energy-rich
Soviet Union. Energy intensive industries are owned by powerful
businessmen who influence political parties and the media.
"It will be very difficult to carry out reforms as there
will be conflicts of interests," said Mykhailo Gonchar, the
director for energy programs at the Nomos Center thinktank.
State natural gas firm Naftogaz collects far less from its
customers than it pays to import gas, much from Russia, the
country Kiev now sees as its mortal enemy. Naftogaz ran a 110
billion hryvnia deficit last year, now worth around $4 billion
and equivalent to nearly 6 percent of the country's gross
domestic product, according to the government.
To reduce the deficit, gas prices, long-kept far below the
market rate, are set to triple. But even that won't fully sort
out the problem, made worse by a complicated multi-level pricing
structure, under which Naftogaz sells gas through around 25
regional companies that supply final customers, creating
opportunities for middlemen to siphon off profits.
Regulations require Naftogaz to charge a lower wholesale
price for gas for household use than for industrial customers.
"It's impossible to check if all that gas goes where it is
meant to," Naftogaz chief executive Andriy Kobolev said at a
briefing on Wednesday.
CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
Under proposed reforms, Naftogaz will bring retail and
industrial prices closer to market rates, audit the regional gas
firms and meter the flow of gas throughout the supply chain,
according to a government document sent to the IMF.
In an example of the powerful interests that could be
affected, stakes in several of the regional gas firms are held
by billionaire industrialist Dmytro Firtash, who also controls a
large chunk of Ukraine's chemical industry, among the biggest
industrial consumers of gas.
Like other powerful businessmen, Firtash thrived under
Viktor Yanukovich, the pro-Russian Ukrainian president ousted
last year, but still retains political influence even though
Yanukovich has been replaced by pro-Western leaders.
Firtash himself is currently living in Austria, where he is
free on bail after being arrested a year ago at the request of
U.S. authorities who accuse him of bribery over a business deal
in India, a case he says is politically motivated. His
representatives there were not available to comment.
A spokesman for his company, Group DF, confirmed it held
stakes in regional gas firms but declined to comment on prices
they charge customers. A spokesman for Regional Gas Company
(RGC), a management firm for around 20 Ukrainian gas
distributors which includes some owned or part-owned by Firtash,
said no instances had been recorded of its firms selling gas for
household prices to industry.
Firtash holds a controlling stake in Inter TV, Ukraine's
leading broadcaster, along with a business partner, Serhiy
Lyovochkin, who is also deputy head of a parliamentary faction
called Opposition Bloc. The bloc, with 40 seats, is the third
largest in parliament, where it is committed to trying to halt
the government's energy sector reform plans.
In a statement to Reuters, Lyovochkin's party denounced the
government's proposed energy plans as "blind adherence to
demands from the IMF".
"The government has no clear plan of reform for the
country's energy sector and the decisions that have been taken
will lead to the collapse of Ukraine's energy system."
NERVOUS TIMES
So far public opposition to the government's austerity drive
has been muted. Many ordinary Ukrainians say they are ready to
put up with pain if it means a stronger country in the long run.
Citizens' resolve will be tested.
The government has told the IMF it will cut the number of
employees paid out of the budget by 3 percent in the course of
this year, including a 20 percent reduction in the workforce in
the civil service.
Kiev has also told the IMF it will cut benefits to
pensioners who still work, and will gradually raise the
retirement age for women by 5 years.
Former Economy Minister Pavlo Sheremeta, who quit the role
last year over frustration at the slow pace of reform, said the
new IMF-led programme is enough to stave off bankruptcy, but
growth is unlikely if the war in the east does not end.
"A bailout is not enough for recovery, austerity is not
enough for recovery. Ukraine needs investment, a lot of
investment. Even local investors are very wary of investing in
these uncertain, nervous times," he told Reuters.
Violence has lessened significantly in recent weeks as a new
ceasefire deal shows signs of holding. But many Ukrainians still
fear that Moscow-backed rebels could launch a fresh offensive in
the spring to seize more territory.
The hryvnia currency plummeted 50 percent to record lows of
over 30 to the dollar in February when rebels initially
disavowed the peace agreement. It has since partly recovered
after the central bank implemented stricter currency controls.
