BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday Moscow would seek a meeting of the International Monetary Fund's board of directors to decide whether Ukraine's debt to Moscow should be considered official rather than commercial.
"The IMF management has confirmed to us the official status of the debt," Siluanov told reporters. "Now we intend to initiate a meeting of the board of directors of the Fund for a formal confirmation of the status of the debt." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)
