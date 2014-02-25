WASHINGTON Feb 25 The International Monetary
Fund is likely to send a technical support team to Ukraine soon
in order to assist Kiev after its president was toppled by
violent street protests over the weekend, IMF chief Christine
Lagarde said on Tuesday.
"We will probably shortly send some technical assistance
support to the country," Lagarde, the IMF's managing director,
said during an appearance at Stanford University in California.
"Because this is our duty to a member if that member asks for
that. That is clearly what is likely to happen."
Ukraine's parliament does not plan to vote on the formation
of a government until Feb. 27, and the IMF's rules do not allow
it to offer financial support to a country that has not asked
for it.