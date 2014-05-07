KIEV May 7 Ukraine has received a first tranche worth about $3.2 billion from a $17 billion two-year aid programme from the International Monetary Fund, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said the first tranche was received on Tuesday. More than $1 billion went to the bank's foreign currency reserves and the rest to the state budget, a spokesman said. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Ralph Boulton)