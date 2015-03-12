UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KIEV, March 12 Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday Ukraine would launch a drive to privatise many of the country's 3,300 state-owned enterprises by the end of this year.
"By the end of April a plan should be prepared to restructure state enterprises and conduct privatisations ... Privatisation will start this year," she said in a briefing.
She added that Ukraine expected the financial gap of the largest state company, energy giant Naftogaz, to fall to 29.7 billion hryvnia ($1.6 billion) this year from 110 billion hryvnia in 2014. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Polina Devitt)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February