Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
KIEV, April 15 Ukraine plans to increase imports of natural gas to 25 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2015 from 19.5 bcm last year, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn as saying on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk had said earlier in the day that Ukraine's gas consumption could fall to 40 bcm this year from 42.5 bcm last year. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Goodman)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.