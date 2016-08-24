KIEV Aug 24 Troubled Ukraine put on a show of
its military strength on independence day on Wednesday and
President Petro Poroshenko said the country had to rely on its
own might rather than international guarantees.
A march-past of army, navy and airforce units and hardware
in the capital was intended to highlight the capability of
Ukraine's military, which the government has had to overhaul
completely since pro-Russian eastern separatists rose up against
a new Western-backed leadership in 2014.
Fresh tension with Russia over Crimea has reignited fears
that the fragile ceasefire deal, brokered in February 2015 with
the help of Germany and France, could collapse following the
deadliest month of fighting in a year.
"From this parade, our international partners will get the
message that Ukraine is able to protect itself, but needs
further support," Poroshenko told a large crowd of civilians and
military personnel.
"Our enemy is a country (Russia) which takes up a ninth of
the world's land and has a military budget tens and tens of
times larger than our own."
He said Ukraine's defence depended first and foremost on its
own military, referring disparagingly to a 1994 agreement signed
in Budapest by Russia, the United States and Britain, where they
gave Ukraine security assurances in return for Kiev giving up
its Soviet-era nuclear weapons.
"Our main guarantor is the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.
His comments echo those of a number of Ukranian lawmakers
from across the political spectrum who have lately said Western
actions against Russia - including economic sanctions - failed
to protect Ukraine.
Ukraine has received billions of dollars in financial aid
from Western allies, including the United States, in exchange
for promises to root out widespread corruption following its
political pivot towards Europe.
However, patchy reform progress and signs that vested
interests continue to influence policy have prompted warnings
from Western backers and delayed the disbursement of loans over
the past year.
Despite repeated requests, the West has also not given
Ukraine any weapons, instead offering non-lethal military
assistance such as training and equipment.
For its part, Kiev has ramped up annual military spending to
5 percent of gross domestic product.
Poroshenko said it would take more time and money for
Ukraine to fully protect itself from what he described as
Russia's "imperial ambitions".
"We need years and tens of billions of hryvnias until we can
sleep soundly," he said.
Earlier in August Russia, which denies accusations from Kiev
and NATO that it supports eastern rebels with troops and
equipment, said Ukraine was trying to provoke a new conflict
over annexed Crimea.
