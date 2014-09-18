Interest rates too low - German Fin Min Schaeuble
BERLIN, March 14 Interest rates are too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding that a rise would be preferable.
KIEV, Sept 18 Ukraine's industrial output plummeted 21.4 percent year-on-year in August, the national statistics office said on Thursday, reflecting the impact of the separatist war in the industrial east of the country.
It was the biggest drop in industrial production since the global crisis of 2009 and followed a 12 percent fall year-on-year in July.
The statistics office said the main industries of Ukraine's Donetsk region, one of the areas where the war is most intense, had suffered, with coal extraction down almost 60 percent and steel production down by 30 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet)
BERLIN, March 14 Interest rates are too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding that a rise would be preferable.
(Adds drivers of growth) MEXICO CITY, March 14 Mexican industrial output rose slightly in January compared to December as production grew at mines and manufacturers, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Industrial production rose 0.1 percent in January compared to the previous month, the national statistics agency said. Mining expanded 1.1 percent compared to December, while manufacturing grew 0.5 percent. Utilities fell 2 percent while construction
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar rose on Tuesday, bolstered by an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week and helped by political risks in Europe amid Dutch and French elections that have pressured European currencies.