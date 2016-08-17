(Repeats Tuesday story)
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine/KIEV, Aug 16 For Ukrainian
pensioner Olga Shazhkova, channel-surfing in the front line town
of Avdiyivka is a monotonous business.
With the face of Vladimir Putin looming large on her TV
screen, she flicks over to the next station with a sigh, only to
land on the Russian army's official channel.
Ukrainian government forces control the ground in Avdiyivka,
but pro-Moscow rebels just across the front line of a two-year
separatist conflict dominate the airways, along with stations
beamed in from Russia to the east.
The result is that people on the Kiev-controlled side can
end up flooded - whether they like it or not - by news telling
Russia's side of the story, through TV channels that demonise
the Ukrainian government and its cause.
"Before the war started, we had all the channels," Shazhkova
said in her living room, which she is scared to leave after 5 pm
because of daily shelling in the late afternoon and evening.
"Now it's just Russian and separatist ones," said Shazhkova,
who remains sympathetic to the Kiev cause. "If you're called a
pig for ten years, you begin to believe it, so we need some
(other) information."
Avdiyivka lies at the heart of the conflict in eastern
Ukraine which has killed over 9,500 people since early 2014, and
just 15 km (nine miles) north of the rebels' stronghold in the
city of Donetsk.
Much of eastern Ukraine's broadcasting infrastructure is
controlled by the rebels or has been destroyed by the fighting.
This has left Ukraine, whose own media typically characterises
separatists as 'Russia-sponsored terrorists', outgunned in an
information war that has played a central role in the crisis.
In its fight for hearts and minds, Kiev is redoubling
efforts to improve access to Ukrainian television and radio for
the majority in the region who rely on roof-top aerials.
It is a particularly important weapon at a time when a
much-violated ceasefire deal is under threat after the deadliest
fighting in a year and a fresh political spat between Ukraine
and Russia.
Shazhkova said she goes to her neighbour's house to watch
Ukrainian news via satellite, where the signal is uninterrupted
but which remains a luxury that few can afford.
The power of TV to sway opinion - and Kiev's struggle to win
favour in separatist areas - was illustrated by a 2015 Ukrainian
opinion poll partly funded by the British embassy in Kiev.
It showed 89 percent of respondents said they relied on
television for their news. Over 52 percent in Kiev-held areas of
eastern Ukraine were found to believe partly or entirely what
the survey called 'Russian propaganda'.
WATCHING THEM, NOT US
Such views might help to explain instances when Ukrainians
living on the Kiev-controlled side have proved unsympathetic to
the Ukrainian cause. In July, for example, around 100 residents
of the Kiev-held town of Toretsk blocked a road to prevent the
Ukrainian army from moving equipment, according to local police.
"When you go around Avdiyivka, around 70 percent of
residents' aerials are turned towards Donetsk," Ukrainian
soldier Masi Nayyem said, standing in cratered no-man's land as
gunfire crackled in the background.
"They're watching them, not us. I think this is the main
reason why there is a negative attitude towards Ukrainians and
especially the army," he said. "There's a lot of
misinformation."
Scrolling through radio stations in Avdiyivka, Reuters got
the clearest signal from a Donetsk-based station called Kometa.
This was airing a satirical news segment about alleged police
brutality in Kiev and corruption in the Ukrainian army.
Kiev set up a Ministry of Information Policy in late 2014 to
strengthen Ukrainian media strategy.
Continued fighting despite the ceasefire deal struck early
last year and signs of escalation in July make it vital for
Ukraine to win over war-weary citizens in the east, Deputy
Minister for Information Policy Tatiana Popova told Reuters.
The ministry hopes to restore coverage to much of
Kiev-controlled northern Donetsk region by October with the
reconstruction of a TV tower that fighting reduced to a heap of
metal in 2014.
Western backers, including the United States, have donated
broadcasting equipment worth 60 million hryvnias ($2.4 million)
for this and other projects, but the cash-strapped government in
Kiev cannot afford all the construction costs.
"The biggest problem in terms of restoring broadcasting is
the financing," said Popova, adding that the Finance Ministry
has repeatedly turned down requests for money to build a new
tower to reach rebel-held Donetsk.
Popova and other officials told Reuters that separatists had
also been deliberately jamming Ukrainian broadcasts and shooting
down smaller antennae rigged up in the districts of Luhansk
region that border rebel-controlled territory.
"Of course they will jam us, shoot at our antennae and
transmitters, but if we do nothing at all, then we'll simply
lose these people from an ideological perspective as well as the
region," Popova said.
TANNOY OPTION
One local official in Luhansk region has taken matters into
his own hands, putting up tannoy systems on the outside of
administrative buildings. These are blasting out a Ukrainian
radio signal received via satellite in several villages where
coverage is limited.
Novoaidar district chief Viktor Sergiyenko got his
inspiration from World War Two, when the then Soviet Union
fought Nazi German invaders. "There are no issues that cannot be
resolved and I remembered how this problem was dealt with in
20th century wars. The solution was, if everything else is down,
use loudspeakers," he said.
Luhansk region's TV station (LOT) is also determined to
fight for hearts and minds in separatist territory after its
headquarters were seized by rebels in 2014, forcing 50 of its
250 staff to move to a Kiev-held town.
LOT broadcasts news as well as information programmes with
which it hopes to interest citizens on both sides. Subjects
include how to complete the paperwork needed to cross the front
line.
It also airs a competition programme where viewers,
including those watching via satellite from separatist-held
territory, can phone in to win prizes or cell phone credit if
they answer a question on Ukrainian language or culture.
$1 = 25.0500 hryvnias)
