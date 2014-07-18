July 18 Germany's Allianz SE is the
lead hull and liability reinsurer covering a Malaysian airliner
that was shot down over eastern Ukraine on Thursday, Bloomberg
reported, citing an email from Allianz.
Willis Group Holdings brokered the insurance,
Bloomberg quoted Willis spokeswoman Colleen McCarthy as saying.
Ukraine has accused "terrorists" - militants fighting to
unite eastern Ukraine with Russia - of shooting down the
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 and killing all 298
people aboard.
"As leading reinsurer of Malaysia Airlines for aviation hull
and liability coverage, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty
stands by to support our client as fully and quickly as
possible," Bloomberg quoted Allianz spokeswoman Jacqueline Maher
as saying in an emailed statement. (bloom.bg/1tbFFVG)
"It is much too early to comment on reports of this tragic
incident while details are still being confirmed, except to
extend our deepest sympathy to all those affected by this
crash."
London-based insurance broker Aon Plc valued the
aircraft at about $97.3 million, Bloomberg said. Aon also said
Atrium Underwriting Group Ltd was the leader for war coverage
and could pay claims if the damage is tied to terrorism,
Bloomberg said.
Willis, Allianz and Aon did not respond immediately to
requests for comment made by Reuters.
Allianz and Willis were also the lead insurer and broker
covering the Malaysia Airlines aircraft MH370 that disappeared
over the Pacific Ocean in March.
